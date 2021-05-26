FTI warns against missing jab target

Covid-19 vaccinations are administered to high-risk individuals, mostly transport drivers, at Bang Sue Grand Station on Monday. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is warning the government against missing its target of securing 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in June because shortages may affect the national inoculation plan.

The government must speed up the process and allow private companies to import extra vaccines from a variety of brands, said the FTI.

Recent reports found several hospitals have suspended inoculations of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of a shortage in Thailand.

The government determined a few days ago the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines are now to be administered 16 weeks after the first dose, instead of 10 weeks, insisting the delay will not have any negative effect on the immune response to Covid-19.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree expects the vaccine scarcity to be a short-term problem and hopes authorities can deal with the matter.

"We are especially worried about a shortage in June as the government plans to administer around 10 million doses a month," he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said earlier this month the government plans to increase the vaccine rollout to 150 million doses, up from 100 million doses planned previously for 50 million people.

AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines have been distributed to people since late February.

The FTI wants people to have more choices for vaccines as there are more variants of the coronavirus in Thailand.

Boon Vanasin, chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc (THG), said Thailand must avoid a vaccine shortage because other countries have already ordered and paid for vaccines in advance.

The government said it is committed to procuring vaccines for people, but with high global demand, the government should facilitate private companies importing vaccines for employees, he said.

"Thailand may eventually miss its goal to administer 150 million doses. It's difficult to see how vaccinations will cover 50 million people by December," said Dr Boon.