Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Stock investor mood improves as mass vaccination starts
Business

Stock investor mood improves as mass vaccination starts

SET index expected to rise further this year

published : 7 Jun 2021 at 14:31

writer: Reuters

People receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Thai-Japanese Stadium on Monday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
People receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Thai-Japanese Stadium on Monday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Investor confidence in financial markets for the three months ahead has risen slightly on optimism over the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme, Thai Capital Market Organisations (Fetco) reported on Monday.

The government started its long-awaited mass vaccination drive on Monday and is preparing a phased reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors later this year, dependent on its progress with inoculations

A May survey by Fetco showed its investor confidence index rose to 126.4 following a drop to 124.37 in April, when the latest, more severe outbreak emerged.

"The vaccination programme to help ease the Covid-19 situation is the most supportive factor, followed by an expected economic recovery and fund inflows," Fetco chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn told a briefing.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand has risen 12% so far this year to 1,621 points. Mr Paiboon said it could reach 1,650 points by the end of the year, he said.

Foreign investors, however, have sold 62 billion baht of Thai shares so far this year after dumping about 264 billion baht in the whole of 2020.

A separate survey by the Thai Bond Market Association showed the central bank at its next meeting on June 23 will likely keep its key interest rate at a record low of 0.50% again to support the economy, senior vice president Ariya Tiranaprakijor told the briefing.

The agency expects new corporate bond issuance of at least 750 billion baht in 2021 versus last year's 684 billion baht.

The government's new $16 billion borrowing plan to ease the outbreak impact should have a limited effect on the debt market as it has various options to raise funds, Ms Ariya said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Moderna price set at 3,800 baht for two doses

Private hospitals will charge 3,800 baht inclusive for two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine made by US-based Moderna.

19:50
World

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to go on trial next week

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will go on trial next week, her lawyer said Monday, with the Nobel laureate facing an eclectic raft of charges, from possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies to flouting coronavirus restrictions during elections last year.

18:01
Thailand

Patrols stepped up to prevent crossings from Malaysia

Security patrols by air, land and sea have been increased along the southern border to prevent people crossing illegally from Malaysia, which is under full Covid-19 lockdown from June 1-14.

17:46