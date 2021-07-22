CEOs launch bid to reboot economy

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha holds talks with business leaders via video conference at Government House on Wednesday. (Government House photo)

More generous economic relief and a clear alternative plan after a missed vaccination procurement target is required, according to 40 CEOs who met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remotely to discuss a solution to the pandemic crisis on Wednesday.

Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the business sector was concerned about the pandemic and vaccine procurements which have missed their target.

Fuelling the bad news is the continued surge in daily Covid-19 infections and fatalities which have weighed down the economy.

The TCC and the 40 CEOs stand firm in supporting the government to combat the virus and recommended speeding up immunisation via the 25 non-hospital vaccination points in Bangkok, the hardest hit province.

The points will help free up hospitals from the vaccination task so they can concentrate on Covid-19 treatment.

Somchai Lertsuttiwong, CEO of Advanced Info Service AIS, said the government should explain what options are created when there is a change of vaccine procurement and related plans.

He also suggested state agencies divert non-essential spending to help tackle the crisis.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanan said more aid should be given to employers whose businesses were suspended as a result of stricter Covid measures for more than 90 days. No further details were available on what shape it should take.

Also, vaccinations should be offered in a timely fashion to Thai and migrant workers in labour-intensive industries.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the 40 CEOs for helping share their ideas to fight Covid-19, insisting all proposals will be put into action.

For economic stimulus measures, the businesses affected by the pandemic should be given special, low-interest loans from financial institutions and tax incentives from the Board of Investment, Mr Sanan added.