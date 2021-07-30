Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid has hit over 500 factories
Business

Covid has hit over 500 factories

published : 30 Jul 2021 at 14:41

writer: Online Reporters

About 1,500 workers at a textile factory in Nonthaburi province during their strike late last month, when they demanded management conduct mass Covid-19 testing after about 60 of their colleagues were infected with the virus. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
About 1,500 workers at a textile factory in Nonthaburi province during their strike late last month, when they demanded management conduct mass Covid-19 testing after about 60 of their colleagues were infected with the virus. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Since April 1, Covid-19 outbreaks have hit 518 factories and a total of 36,861 of their employees in 49 provinces, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday that Phetchaburi province recorded the most infected workers at 4,464, followed by 3,487 in Phetchabun, 2,538 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 2,496 in Samut Sakhon and 2,209 in Songkhla province.

Fifteen provinces each had 1,000 or more infected workers, five provinces from 501 to 999 infected factory workers and 29 provinces fewer than 500.

The hardest-hit industry was the food sector with 99 factories hit by Covid-19, followed by 74 electronics factories, 42 garment factories, 42 metal factories and 36 plastic factories.

There were 64,038 factories nationwide and 18,005 were evaluated for their Covid-19 control measures, of which  68% passed disease control criteria.

"Export-oriented industries are the remaining engine of the Thai economy," Dr Taweesilp said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta variant

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region, in a bid to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and to shield the country's medical system.

15:43
World

First Hong Konger convicted of national security crime jailed for nine years

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong waiter was jailed for nine years on Friday after he became the first person convicted under a sweeping new national security law that Beijing imposed on the city to stamp out dissent.

14:45
Business

Covid has hit over 500 factories

Since April 1, Covid-19 outbreaks have hit 518 factories and a total of 36,861 of their employees in 49 provinces, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

14:41