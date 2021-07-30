Covid has hit over 500 factories

About 1,500 workers at a textile factory in Nonthaburi province during their strike late last month, when they demanded management conduct mass Covid-19 testing after about 60 of their colleagues were infected with the virus. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Since April 1, Covid-19 outbreaks have hit 518 factories and a total of 36,861 of their employees in 49 provinces, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday that Phetchaburi province recorded the most infected workers at 4,464, followed by 3,487 in Phetchabun, 2,538 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 2,496 in Samut Sakhon and 2,209 in Songkhla province.

Fifteen provinces each had 1,000 or more infected workers, five provinces from 501 to 999 infected factory workers and 29 provinces fewer than 500.

The hardest-hit industry was the food sector with 99 factories hit by Covid-19, followed by 74 electronics factories, 42 garment factories, 42 metal factories and 36 plastic factories.

There were 64,038 factories nationwide and 18,005 were evaluated for their Covid-19 control measures, of which 68% passed disease control criteria.

"Export-oriented industries are the remaining engine of the Thai economy," Dr Taweesilp said.