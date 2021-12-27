Your community is key to your 2022 success

For me, the best learning often comes from an unexpected source. In the world today, diversity of knowledge and ideas can be a goldmine for us if we know how to tap it.

Let me give you an example. This week I met a group of my staff to discuss an important subject. The attendees were not all senior leaders, grey-haired experts or company veterans. They came from different generations, functions and perspectives.

We discussed this issue, and I was amazed. I learned things I had not considered. It shifted my understanding of certain situations. Some of the things I learned completely changed my immediate plans. It would never have happened if I had not asked this community.

Nobody can have all the answers when so much is new. The experience of a single person counts for less. Even recently proved approaches fail. I am lucky to be part of a community of my executive peers, but I learn just as much, if not more, from the more diverse communities I join.

I am not naturally that outgoing, but the benefits of giving and sharing with these communities have helped me greatly. I believe that to succeed in 2022, drawing on the power of my communities is essential. I would encourage you to consider this too.

I meet a lot of learners and educators. The best educators are often the best learners also. They accept that the world changes, and that what they know may no longer be the best insights and knowledge. But they are smart, and they are efficient in learning. They figure out the people and community they can learn from most effectively and get up to speed. They build on this combined wisdom and share it back with the community when they can, benefitting all.

These communities do not need to be formal clubs. My company organises a very inspiring 7,000-strong learning community, but your community can be your team, company or network.

We have all worked hard, we have all failed, and we all have lessons learned. Sharing helps us not make the same mistakes. It also strengthens relationships, builds deeper trust and contributes to resilience in these stressful times.

Your company or your team is already part of a wider community from which you can learn what you need to know and what you need to do. In a world where so much has changed so quickly, it is foolish not to take advantage of the real insights available to you. The critical part is getting started. You have to change your mindset to go and ask your seniors, your customers, suppliers and industry peers.

You have to be willing to go and learn about their lives and how you can impact or benefit them. You have to be curious. You cannot be krieng jai about this. In the modern world, it is no longer possible or productive to invent everything yourself. It takes too long and is a waste of your time and resources. If someone has a solution or information about a situation similar to yours, then learn from them.

How to get started? In my organisation, we are very keen on the practice of meeting to learn. In January, it will be a major initiative for us. It is simple. You arrange a meeting with another team in your community, and you take the time to explore and learn about their work and world.

It’s amazing what good practices get passed between teams, and what problems can be solved from unexpected sources, and how collaboration improves.

The secret to a successful community is remembering it is not all about you. So, meet to share too. If you have a new success, breakthrough or insight, and you know enough about your community members, then arrange to go and tell them about it.

You may be surprised at how someone else may adjust the approach that you used and create new successes that benefit you all. Also, it reinforces your community and ensures you always have a place to go for solutions. Who wants to be part of a community that does not offer anything in return?

Finally, learn to listen and observe more. You will be surprised what your community can teach you without even telling you anything. Watch how your teammates habitually approach things. Is there anything they could do differently or better? Is there any new technology? Are they doing it the best way possible, and what can you learn from that?

The leader of a restaurant chain I know did just this. He watched how his customers approached the salad bar over a few lunchtimes. Without telling him, the customers showed him just how to reimagine the salad bar to make life easier for customers — and save the company money.

Who should be in my community? Which community should I join? That is entirely up to you. Why stop at one community? I believe we can learn from anyone. But maybe start with your peers or your team members. Maybe with your customers. Or seek out people and communities with similar objectives, goals or roles as yours. Whichever you join, it won’t be a waste of your time.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer and Managing Director at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Center. She can be reached by email at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa. Talk to us about how SEAC can help your business during times of uncertainty at https://forms.gle/wf8upGdmwprxC6Ey9