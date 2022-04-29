Section
Weak baht good for exports, economy, says finance minister
Business

published : 29 Apr 2022 at 10:53

writer: Reuters

A tuk tuk driver takes a rest while waiting for passengers in Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Thailand's weak baht is good for exports and the overall economy, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Friday.

The baht depreciation will likely affect margins of importers and push up costs, Mr Arkhom added.

The currency has been hovering at its weakest level in almost five years against the United States dollar.

As of Friday morning, the Thai currency was at 34.40 per dollar.

Arkhom: Weak baht will help economy

