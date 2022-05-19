BoT chief: Thailand has no need to follow Fed's tightening

Thailand has no need to raise interest rates following the United States Federal Reserve's hikes as domestic factors and its economic recovery will be the key issues when deciding policy, Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Thursday.

The country's external position remains strong and it has not had a problem of capital outflows yet, he told reporters.