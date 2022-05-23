US, 6 others say they support Apec after Russian invasion protest

Section
Business

published : 23 May 2022 at 13:10

writer: Reuters

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit speaks at the opening ceremony of the Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Bangkok on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
Representatives of seven nations, including those who walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said on Sunday they support the organisation and host nation Thailand.

Representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand said in a joint statement that they had "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"Reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order that underpins an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific region, we strongly urge Russia to immediately cease its use of force and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine," the nations said.

Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans, led by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting on Saturday.

The walkout took place while Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting of the group of 21 economies.

The delegations from five countries that staged the protest returned to the meeting after Reshetnikov finished speaking, a Thai official said.

The Apec meeting ended on Sunday without issuing a joint statement due to differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

