Factory output unexpectedly drops in May

Map Ta Phut industrial estate, Rayong province. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May unexpectedly fell 2.11% from a year earlier, weighed down by lower production of cars, hard disk drives and plastic pellets, the Ministry of Industry reported on Wednesday.

That compared with a forecast 1.50% rise in output in a Reuters poll and a yearly drop of 0.03% in April, revised from a 0.56% rise.