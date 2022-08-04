Malaysia's chicken export ban 'to end on Aug 31'

A vendor prepares chicken parts for sale at Bang Kong market in Samut Prakan province on July 20, 2022. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug 31, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday.

Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports until production and prices stabilise, after a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted production.

Malaysia now has a slight oversupply of chicken following the export ban, Ronald had said on Monday.