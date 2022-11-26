Section
Business

Workshop aims at big spenders

published : 26 Nov 2022 at 10:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Businesses on Phuket should aim to promote wellness and multicultural activities among Muslim tourists from the Middle East, especially big spenders from Saudi Arabia, to spur the island's economy, according to the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism at Prince of Songkhla University (PSU).

PSU and related government agencies, with sponsorship from the Thailand Health Organization, held a workshop on multicultural tourism yesterday. The event managed to attract 50 attendees from the island's business sector.

Pornpissanu Promsivapallop, dean of the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, said the workshop focused on marketing strategies for Middle Eastern tourists.

"We hope the attendees received some ideas for their future marketing strategies," he said.

Rangsimun Khingkaew, a representative of the Phuket Tourist Association, said the Tourism and Sports Ministry now plans to promote Thailand as a Muslim-friendly destination.

Saudi tourists ranked 10th on a list of foreign visitors to the island, he said.

Businesses would like to attract more Saudi tourists due to their high purchasing power, he said.

"The workshop gave those entrepreneurs insight into the behaviour of Muslim tourists, which will benefit their businesses in the future," he said.

