Green as the new mandate

Tourists at Maya Bay in Krabi. To protect the island's ecology, only 380 tourists per hour are permitted to visit. Radio Thailand Krabi Facebook Page

Tourism analysts say sustainability and responsible tourism represent a new mandate for the Thai industry after the pandemic.

Responsible tourism and sustainability in tourism will be the main direction in the future, Thanet Phetsuwan, deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said at the "Bangkok Post Year-End Forum".

Mr Thanet said the TAT is trying to shift to quality-based tourism from a quantity-focused strategy which saw Thailand welcome 40 million arrivals in 2019.

He said it would be better if the country can welcome a smaller number of tourists but with more quality spending and awareness of the environment.

Regarding hospitality operators, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotel Association, agreed that sustainability is a baseline not a trend anymore.

Mrs Marisa said Thailand has been the leader of green hotels among Southeast Asian countries that can respond to this emerging demand, especially from European travel agents.

Hotels are also being pushed forward by other players such as online travel agents who introduced the green badge for green hotels on its platform as well as the TAT which requires meeting sustainable criteria in order to be able to join a roadshow.

She said she hopes the sector will see more government funding and subsidies for tourism businesses to go green.

Varawut Silpa-archa, the natural resources and environment minister, insisted that focusing on tourist spending per head and limiting the number of tourists can help save the environment and balance consumption with natural resources.

Policies include allowing only 380 tourists per hour to enter the famous Maya Bay in Krabi.