25m-30m foreign arrivals expected - tourism minister

Tourists take a selfie at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Feb 24, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand is expecting to receive between 25 million and 30 million foreign visitors this year as its crucial travel sector rebounds, its Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Thursday.

The number compares to the record of nearly 40 million in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

The country had 4.2 million foreign visitors in the January-February period of this year, according to a presentation by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports at a business seminar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Thursday that the country's economic growth is stable and strong, driven by a rebound in the vital tourism sector and with economic indicators improving.

However, slowing global demand is affecting exports, Mr Supattanapong said.

Consumer confidence in Thailand rose for a ninth straight month in February, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) survey.