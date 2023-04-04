Election ‘should not affect EEC plan’

Long-term investment will benefit the whole country, says new EEC chief Chula Sukmanop

A planned Silicon Tech Park is one of the key developments in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The five-year investment plan worth 2.2 trillion baht for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) should not be affected by a change in government after the May 14 election, says the new EEC chief.

The 2023-27 plan, which includes investments such as electric vehicles and medical technology, will be a boon for the whole country and future investors, said Chula Sukmanop, who took office as the secretary-general of the EEC Office this month.

“The EEC is a law. If you want to throw it away, you need to make another law to do it,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

“If it’s scrapped, people in the region would not accept that.”

The EEC, which covers large parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao provinces, is a centerpiece of government efforts to boost growth and encourage investment, particularly in high-tech industries.

Mr Chula said investments of more than 400 billion baht a year during the five-year period would be achieved, with the country well placed to attract investors seeking to relocate their businesses as several countries face recession risks.

Some projects, however, are behind schedule, including the high-speed rail line to link Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-tapao airports.