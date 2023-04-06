Michelin Guide, TAT extend their partnership through 2026

Pictured from left are Chusak Rooying, deputy governor of Surat Thani, Manuel Fafian, president of Michelin East Asia and Australia, and Mr Chattan. Mr Chattan says the 'Michelin Guide Thailand' has emphasised the strengths of the country.

The Michelin Guide Thailand has helped to generate more than 842 million baht for the tourism economy during its first five-year contract with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) starting in 2017, according to the agency.

The TAT and Michelin Guides extended the contract until 2026 with an aim to increase tourism expenditure on food by 10-20%, as Surat Thani and Koh Samui are the latest locations added to the guidebook this year.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT deputy governor for marketing communications, said as food experiences are one of the top reasons listed for foreign tourists to visit Thailand, the Michelin Guide Thailand has helped emphasise the country's strengths.

Average spending on food and beverages accounted for 25% of tourist outlays per trip in 2019, with the guide estimated to have increased expenditure from both domestic and foreign tourists by 10-20%, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

As the authority wants to secure overall tourism revenue of 2.4 trillion baht this year, spending on food and beverages should reach around 595 billion baht, he said.

The plan to promote food tourism aligns with the third tourism development plan for 2023-27, aimed at increasing yearly expenditure from domestic and foreign tourists by 5% and 7%, respectively.

"The guidebook now lists more restaurants in provincial areas and features more local foods, helping to spur income for the local economy," said Mr Yuthasak.

A TAT survey found the guide helped increase jobs in the food and tourism industry, as well as encourage international chefs to open restaurants in Thailand.

Local food products of Surat Thani have been recognised by the Thailand Michelin guide.

More than 94% of foreigners who visited Michelin-listed restaurants indicated they were likely to look for other places in Thailand to try Thai and other kinds of food.

Most restaurants in the book reported an income uptick of 30-40%.

TAT signed a contract extension with Michelin Guides for five years, from 2022-26, with a budget of US$4.1 million, the same amount as the first contract.

The budget is allocated annually to Michelin Travel Partner France, which is responsible for writing the guide.

The project did not specify the number of restaurants or provinces, meaning every destination in the country has the potential to be selected, either for Michelin Stars or Bib Gourmand recognition, said Mr Yuthasak.

Michelin Guide announced on Wednesday it plans to feature restaurants in Surat Thani and Koh Samui in its 2024 edition.

In the 2023 edition, Michelin listed 441 restaurants in Thailand, including 35 Michelin stars and 189 Bib Gourmand awards across Bangkok, Phuket, Phangnga, Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya and the Northeast.