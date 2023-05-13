Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
THAI bullish on earnings
Business

THAI bullish on earnings

published : 13 May 2023 at 06:47

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thai Airways International jets are visible from the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 1. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Thai Airways International jets are visible from the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 1. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai Airways (THAI) is expected to earn at least 130 billion baht in revenue this year after its net profit in the first quarter reached 12.5 billion baht.

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri said on Friday the airline is expected to finish its financial rehabilitation in 2025 as planned.

He said the national carrier earned 41.5 billion baht of revenue in the first quarter -- 271.2% more than the income of 11.1 billion baht in the same period last year due to increased commercial flights.

He added that flights to some popular tourist attractions, such as Japan and Korea, increased in the last quarter, with flights to China returning on March 1.

The better earnings gave the carrier 42.2 billion baht of cash flow, up from 5.7 billion baht last year.

Mr Chai said the carrier would pay the first amount of debt, costing at least eight billion baht, to their investors in mid-2024 and will pay its 140 billion baht total debt in ten years as planned.

Regarding the second quarter this year, Mr Chai said he expected more than 100% growth compared to last year. However, due to the country entering the low season for tourism, the passenger load rate is expected to be approximately 77%, and earnings are also expected to be lower than the first quarter, he said.

Mr Chai added that the airline would be raising employee salaries by 5% starting this month.

Thai Airways (THAI) executives  at a press conference on Friday.(Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Two charged with human trafficking during karaoke raid

A man and a woman were arrested and charged with human trafficking following a raid on a karaoke bar in Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani province on Friday night.

12:19
Business

Recovery foreseen after sluggish April

The Stock Exchange of Thailand struggled with another period of weakness in April. The index started the month at 1,609.17 points and declined steadily thereafter, hitting its low on the last trading day of the month at 1,524.30 and closing at 1,529.12, a drop of 80.05 points or 5% in just one month.

11:36
Business

G-7 finance chiefs boost Ukraine aid, propose supply chain plan

NIIGATA: Group of Seven (G-7) finance chiefs put more aid on the table for Ukraine, set up a new supply chain initiative and vowed to fill regulatory gaps in the banking sector in a show of unity on global geo-economic issues after three days of talks.

11:10