AirAsia raises $443m to refurbish grounded planes

A photo taken on Sept 28 last year shows an AirAsia aircraft at Suvarnabhumi Airport. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia, owned by Capital A, has raised US$443 million in a dual-tranche financing to refurbish planes that were grounded during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Global investment manager Ares Management and Singapore-headquartered Indies Capital Partners issued a $200 million tranche while aircraft lessors provided $243 million to AirAsia, according to the report, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The financing had been secured by the sale of future airline tickets from the carrier's key routes, the report said.

AirAsia did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.