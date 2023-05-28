Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt says 1m Chinese tourists visited from Jan to mid-May
Business

Govt says 1m Chinese tourists visited from Jan to mid-May

published : 28 May 2023 at 12:43

writer: Reuters

A Chinese tourist fires a water gun during the Songkran holiday that marks the Thai New Year in Bangkok, April 13, 2023. (Reuters file photo)
A Chinese tourist fires a water gun during the Songkran holiday that marks the Thai New Year in Bangkok, April 13, 2023. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand received one million Chinese tourists between January and May 18, a government official said on Sunday, after China's border reopening.

The government expects the number of Chinese visitors to meet its target of 5 million this year, with spending of 446 billion baht, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

Last year, about 274,000 Chinese tourists visited the country, compared with 11 million in pre-pandemic 2019, or about 28% of the total.

Overall foreign tourist arrivals were 9.47 million from January to mid-May, the government earlier said, compared with the 11.15 million visitors in the whole of 2022.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, driven by the continued pickup in the crucial tourism sector, a key source of jobs that was decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Most foresee problems forming new govt coalition: poll

A majority of Thai people are harbour doubts about the ability of Move Forward and seven other parties to form a new government even though they command a majority of MPs - 313 - in the House of Representatives, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

13:17
Business

Govt says 1m Chinese tourists visited from Jan to mid-May

Thailand received one million Chinese tourists between January and May 18, a government official said on Sunday, after China's border reopening.

12:43
Business

China Eastern launches new homegrown narrow-body jet

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China Eastern Airlines on Sunday sent the country's narrow-body jet C919 on its first commercial flight, marking the homegrown plane's entry into passenger service and a milestone for China's efforts to become more self-reliant.

12:36