Siam Piwat receives a Korean boost

Lee Yong-Woo, President and Global CEO of Innocean, centre left, shakes hands with Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President of Siam Piwat's Corporate Affairs and Communications, centre right, during a signing ceremony on Wednesday witnessed by executives of both companies. (Photo: Siam Piwat)

Siam Piwat Group, a leading retail and real estate developer, has partnered with Innocean, the global marketer for the Hyundai Motor Company, to co-create world-class destination projects.

Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President of Siam Piwat's Corporate Affairs and Communications, said the strategic partnership would strengthen both companies while opening doors to new business opportunities on an international scale.

The alliance will optimise knowledge-sharing, innovation, creativity and business experiences, Ms Mayuree said.

Through this partnership, both parties will be able to conduct in-depth consumer behaviour studies to obtain insights for future business growth not only in Thailand and South Korea but in other parts of the world, she said.

Lee Yong-Woo, President and Global CEO of Innocean, said the company is a global agency focusing on innovation, collaboration and excellence in 23 countries.

"We have been pushing boundaries and welcoming new ideas and opportunities. The core of this global partnership with Siam Piwat is inseparable from both of our companies' shared visions," he said.

"For decades, Siam Piwat has successfully been a forefront developer of Thailand's global destinations. The company has been recognised for its excellence, innovations and one-of-a-kind experiences. Our strengths, expertise and abundant resources will leverage each other to greater achievement, growth and boundless success."

The alliance will lead to the debut of two K Lifestyle shops, including the "Boggle Boggle K-Ramyun Pop-up Shop" and another pop-up shop at Siam Discovery, he said.

At this pop-up shop, visitors can discover the South-Korean staple dish ramyun (instant noodles) while engaging with the trendy Korean lifestyle, according to Siam Piwat.

The pop-up shop is on the 3rd floor of Siam Discovery and will run from June 24-July 31. It's the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. The other pop-up will open soon at Siam Discovery.

The two pop-ups will mark new attractions for Thai customers and international tourists.

The collaboration will lead to more opportunities and enhanced business growth and create a one-of-a-kind experience in the future, Ms Mayuree said.