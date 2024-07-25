Bridges to be lit up for King's birthday

Lights beautify Bhumibol 1 and 2 Bridges that connect Bangkok and Samut Prakan. Both bridges will be lit up again from Friday to Tuesday. (Photo: Transport Ministry)

Three bridges over the Chao Phraya River will be illuminated starting Friday, as the Rural Roads Department joins the nation in celebrating His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday, which falls on July 28.

The department announced on Thursday that decorative lights will be turned on at the Bhumibol 1 and 2 Bridges, linking Bangkok and Samut Prakan, and at the Maha Chetsadabodinthranuson Bridge in Nonthaburi. The display will run until Tuesday.

The three bridges will be illuminated from 7pm to 10pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, with the lights shining until midnight on Monday.

The country is holding various activities to commemorate the King's birthday, which falls on Monday this year.

The department said that the lighting display aims to promote tourism and showcase the magnificence of the Chao Phraya.