Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Inflation unexpectedly up in June but at slower pace
Business

Inflation unexpectedly up in June but at slower pace

2023 exports seen between 0.5% fall and 1% growth

published : 5 Jul 2023 at 11:20

writer: Reuters

People visited the 27th Saha Group Fair, which took place at Bitec Bang Na between June 29 and July 2, 2023. This year’s event offered a wide selection of affordable food and consumer products from various brands. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
People visited the 27th Saha Group Fair, which took place at Bitec Bang Na between June 29 and July 2, 2023. This year’s event offered a wide selection of affordable food and consumer products from various brands. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.23% in June from a year earlier, slowing from a 0.53% year-on-year rise in the previous month, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

Headline inflation was the lowest in 22 months, due to lower food and energy prices and a high base last year. It is expected to rise slightly in the third quarter, the ministry said.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 0.1% for June in a Reuters poll. The core CPI was up 1.32% year-on-year in June.

It was the second straight month that the main CPI dropped below the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) target range of 1% to 3%.

In the January-June period, annual headline inflation was 2.49% and the core rate at 1.87%, the ministry said, with headline inflation for 2023 seen at 1% to 2%.

In May, the central bank raised its policy interest rate by a quarter point to 2%. It will next review policy on Aug. 2, when some economists expect no rate change while others see a further hike.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Illegal job seekers caught en route to Malaysia

SONGKHLA: Twenty illegal Myanmar migrants hoping to get jobs in Malaysia were arrested at a deserted house in Sadao district of this southern border province.

11:39
World

Study trips, livestreamed fish: Japan's Fukushima charm campaign

TOKYO: From livestreamed fish to diplomatic study trips, Japan is waging a concerted campaign to calm controversy before it begins releasing treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

11:24
Business

Inflation up

The headline consumer price index rose 0.23% in June from a year ago, slowing from a 0.53% year-on-year rise in the previous month.

11:20