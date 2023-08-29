PM puts Phuket project back on agenda

Mr Srettha smiles during his recent visit to Phuket to explore ways of promoting tourism and discuss the prospects for developing wellness tourism in the province. Achanthaya Cheunnirun

The international convention centre project in Phuket, which has been pending for several years, could be revived as the prime minister pledged to consider the proposal in order to boost the local economy.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party visited Phuket and Phangnga last week, where he met tourism operators and listened to their suggestions.

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said the prime minister and Pheu Thai's tourism committee is committed to reconsidering the international convention centre at Mai Khao beach, as proposed by the association.

Mr Thaneth said Vachira Phuket Hospital under the Ministry of Public Health is scheduled to develop its international health and wellness centre under a 1.4-billion-baht budget, without the international convention centre as previously planned for the Phuket Specialized Expo 2028 as the province failed to win the Expo bid.

He said the new government has to decide whether to continue with the investment as tourism operators wished, as the convention centre would provide the largest space, covering 10,000 square metres, which could accommodate over 5,000 visitors that would help grow the Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) segment.

The project has been shelved for 10 years since Yingluck Shinawatra's government, as well as motorway routes from the north to the south of the island, rail transport from Surat Thani to Phangnga and Phuket, and the Patong tunnel, said Mr Thaneth.

He said tourism operators would like the government to construct the Patong tunnel after it was not able to get any contractor to bid for the job.

Moreover, a second solid waste incineration plant in the northern part of Phuket should also be built as the existing plant in the south already exceeds the capacity.

Operators also hope the government will build a water pipe system between Phuket and Phangnga to ease the water shortages during the summer season. The budget had already been approved by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Mr Thaneth said Mr Srettha's vow to look at the overall benefit of these mega projects instead of project-based profit would help to improve the tourism industry.

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, advisory chairman of the Phuket Tourist Association, said a working team from Pheu Thai pledged to consider either electric buses or a monorail.

He said a wide range of transport options should be regulated with rules for fair competition, and if there were more choices in terms of transport then the so-called taxi mafias would gradually decrease.

With Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol expected to become the new tourism minister, Mr Bhummikitti said she was determined in her work.

He said the new tourism minister should be open minded and be a good coordinator for both the public and private sector.

Pheu Thai's committee aims to focus on high-quality tourists, extend lengths of stay and increase tourism spending, rather than targeting mass tourism, he said.