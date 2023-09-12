Industrial sentiment at one-year low

Industrial sentiment index down to 91.3 in August from 92.3 in July

Photo: Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT)

Thailand's industrial sentiment hit a one-year low in August on concerns over weak exports, the country's slow economic recovery and its new coalition government's plans to kickstart the economy, an industries group said on Tuesday.

Thailand's new 11-party coalition government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party delivered its policy plans to parliament on Monday following the May 14 general election.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index in August dropped to 91.3 from 92.3 in July.

Softer global demand has crimped Thai exports while Thailand's economy has been slow to recover, with household debt staying high, the FTI said in a statement.

Another FTI index that projects industrial sentiment over the next three months, was also lower in August as businesses worried the new government's policies like wage hikes might affect production costs, it said.