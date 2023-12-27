Unlicensed boats face scrutiny

Travellers board a tourist boat in Ao Nang, Krabi. Many tourist destinations are located along the seaside in the South. SEKSAN ROJJANAMETAKUN

Tourism operators are urging the government to improve the alert system and regulate unlicensed boats to prevent marine accidents after numerous boats sank in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand recently.

In recent weeks there were several accidents attributed to heavy waves involving small tourism boats in popular destinations, including Phangnga, Koh Tao in Surat Thani and Pattaya, leaving some tourists missing at sea.

Sasithorn Kittidhrakul, president of the Krabi Tourism Association, said tourism operators are worried these incidents could affect tourist confidence, especially during the high season when foreign tourists flock to many islands in Thailand.

She said normally officers from the Marine Department check the boats, safety equipment as well as crews and passengers before sailing offshore.

If the weather forecast does not prompt a department warning, most sea tour operators will operate as scheduled, said Ms Sasithorn.

Each accident should be investigated to determine if it was caused by lack of preparation, inadequate official alerts or other issues beyond operators' control, she said.

The related authorities must upgrade weather forecasts to be more precise, said Ms Sasithorn.

For instance, the authorities should detail permission for different types of boats for each route, as they face different wave intensity, she said.

In Krabi, the majority of boats serving tourists are speedboats, carrying up to 60 to 70 people. Many tourist destinations are located along the seaside.

Motorboats with a capacity of 25 or higher are required to install an official tracking system and radio communication certified by the Marine Department to help verify their location. This allows officials to immediately launch a rescue in case of an emergency, such as a boat capsizing.

However, unlicensed vessels such as small fishing boats and long-tailed boats are not required to install the system, although they also carry tourists, said Ms Sasithorn.

Many local operators refuse to invest because of the high cost of installation, at 40,000-50,000 baht.

She said the authorities should regulate these boats and help them by subsidising the cost of safety equipment, encouraging all boat services and local owners to take out marine travel insurance for passengers.

Ms Sasithorn suggested tourists choose operators that hold boat licences from the Marine Department and tour service licences from the Tourism Department.