Scoot begins Singapore-Samui flights

An official welcomes passengers arriving at Samui airport on the maiden flight of Scoot from Singapore on Monday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Samui hopes for an increase in holidaymakers from Singapore now a second airline has begun regular flights to the island from the city state.

The maiden flight by Scoot from Singapore brought 105 passengers to Samui airport on Monday.

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said direct flights from Singapore benefit tourism on Samui and the neighbouring islands of Koh Tao and Koh Phangan.

He said Samui still had the capacity to take in more tourists off more flights.

Scoot is the second airline offering services between Samui and Singapore. Bangkok Airways already operates direct flights on the route.