Thai Airways ranks in top 10 international airlines

Singapore Airlines is ranked first, followed by La Compagnie and Emirates

Thai Airways planes are seen on the tarmac at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (File photo)

Thai Airways International (THAI) is among the top ten best international airlines, according to a survey by Travel + Leisure.

The national carrier announced on Thursday that it was ranked eighth in the best international airlines category in the survey by the US-based travel magazine.

Airline ratings were based on various criteria including cabin comfort, inflight services and customer service.

"The ranking reflects THAI's commitment and dedication to providing the highest quality service of international standards," the airline said.

According to Travel + Leisure, over 186,000 readers completed its 2024 survey, sharing their opinions on top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more.

In the survey, Singapore Airlines claimed the top spot, followed by La Compagnie, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Japan Airlines, THAI, Etihad Airways and EVA Air.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all passengers for their continued support and trust," THAI said.

According to the Skytrax survey released last month, Bangkok Airways was the 27th best airline in the world, climbing two spots from last year, while THAI's ranking leapt eight notches to 33rd.