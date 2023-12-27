Airfares to fall due to more airlines, planes: aviation authority

Passengers are checking-in at Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan in September 2023. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Airfares are expected to gradually fall next year due to an increase in licensed airlines and a higher number of aircraft in the air transport sector, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The CAAT said on Wednesday that eight airlines had recently received air operator licences from the transport minister (Suriya Jungrungreangkit) and were planning to deploy a total of 60 airplanes throughout 2024.

According to the aviation authority, five of the eight airlines are domestic. They include Ezy Airlines (formerly known as Landarch Airlines), Pattaya Airways, P80 Air, Really Cool Airlines and Siam Seaplane. With a combined investment of 3.85 billion baht, these airlines have yet to receive air operator certificates to start operation.

The CAAT acknowledged that airlines often need to make profits to support flights that yield marginal profits, as long as ticket prices remain within the ceiling prices set by the authority.

Concerning the increase in airfares during festivals, the CAAT assured that all airlines continue to adhere to the stipulated airfare ceilings.

The CAAT recommended that the sooner passengers booked tickets, the cheaper they would pay for flights.

It explained that airlines had downsized personnel, fleets, infrastructures and management systems during the Covid-19 pandemic for survival. At present, demand for air travel exceeds supply and airfares have seen an increase of 17% worldwide.

The CAAT added that airfares in the country increased partly because of the expiration of a reduction in excise tax on jet fuel in July.