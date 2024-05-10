Singapore Air’s budget brand Scoot axed flights on parts shortage

A Scoot aircraft (Photo: Scoot)

Scoot, the budget carrier arm of Singapore Airlines, cited a parts shortage for its recent cancellation of dozens of flights.

Scoot said several flights this month were cancelled “due to a variety of operational reasons, including aircraft unavailability because of a shortage of spare parts due to supply chain issues,” the Straits Times reported. Scoot didn’t elaborate on the affected spare parts and aircraft types, the newspaper said.

Over May 2-6, 33 Scoot flights scheduled to leave or land at Changi Airport were cancelled, the Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

Singapore Airlines is scheduled to report earnings on May 15.