Singapore Air’s budget brand Scoot axed flights on parts shortage
text size
Business
General

Singapore Air’s budget brand Scoot axed flights on parts shortage

PUBLISHED : 10 May 2024 at 09:16

WRITER: Bloomberg

A Scoot aircraft (Photo: Scoot)
A Scoot aircraft (Photo: Scoot)

Scoot, the budget carrier arm of Singapore Airlines, cited a parts shortage for its recent cancellation of dozens of flights.

Scoot said several flights this month were cancelled “due to a variety of operational reasons, including aircraft unavailability because of a shortage of spare parts due to supply chain issues,” the Straits Times reported. Scoot didn’t elaborate on the affected spare parts and aircraft types, the newspaper said.

Over May 2-6, 33 Scoot flights scheduled to leave or land at Changi Airport were cancelled, the Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

Singapore Airlines is scheduled to report earnings on May 15.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING