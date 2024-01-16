Digital handout scheme meeting deferred

A woman holds a placard with a message supporting the government’s 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, at Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Oct 17. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government deferred a key meeting on the digital wallet scheme set for Tuesday, deciding to wait for comment from the national anti-graft agency.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced on Tuesday morning that the meeting of the digital wallet policy committee had been put off pending a reaction from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Mr Phumtham was supposed to chair the meeting at Government House on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

The committee meeting on Tuesday was highly anticipated. It followed advise from the Council of State to seek the opinions of all parties involved. The government's legal advisory body did not say whether the government's loan bill to fund the handout was legally viable.

The 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme is a flagship policy of the Pheu Thai Party, but the legality of its financing remains unclear. (continues below)

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrives at Government House on Tuesday, and later told reporters the digital wallet meeting had been deferred. (Government House photo)

The NACC decided in October to set up a team to separately study the move amid concerns over possible loopholes for corruption.

It also remains unclear when the government sought opinions from the NACC and when the anti-graft agency would respond.

"We have heard that (the NACC) will send comments to us, so we opted to wait," the deputy prime minister said. "Clarity is still needed now," he added.

The government has said it wanted to make sure the scheme’s 500-billion-baht loan bill complies with laws and regulations.

The meeting is now expected to be held after the mobile cabinet meeting planned in Ranong province next week to drum up support for the proposed land bridge megaproject.