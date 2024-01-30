Vietnam, Philippines to sign agreement on rice supply

A farmer harvests rice by a paddy field outside Hanoi, Vietnam, on June 10, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI - Vietnam and the Philippines will sign a rice trade agreement covering the next five years, Vietnam's trade ministry said on Tuesday during a visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The two countries will also work to support trade in fruit and meat, the ministry said in a statement. The Philippines, a major importer of rice, is Vietnam's biggest buyer of the grain.

In Thailand, shippers remain optimistic that Thai rice prices should stay relatively high in the first half of this year.