THAI plane order a record, says Boeing

Announcing the aircraft deal at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, from left: Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice-president of commercial sales and marketing; Thai Airways International CEO Chai Eamsiri, and Russell Stokes, president and CEO of GE Aviation Services. (Photo: Reuters)

SINGAPORE - The US planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that the order by Thai Airways International for 45 Dreamliner aircraft was the largest in Thai history.

“Thai Airways selected the 787-9 to support its long-term strategy to renew and expand its fleet with more efficient jets, as well as open new routes to support high demand for air travel across Southeast Asia,” Boeing said in a statement issued at the Singapore Airshow, where THAI also confirmed the deal.

The national carrier said the acquisition of 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes equipped with GEnx engines from General Electric, came with the potential to acquire up to 80 Dreamliners in total.

The deal also comes with flexibility to convert between aircraft within the Dreamliner family, “providing the airline with adaptability and versatility to meet evolving market demands”

As well, it said the agreement represents a pathway to acquiring the Boeing 777X, potentially further enhancing its fleet with superior range, capacity and performance.

“Thai Airways’ strategic investment in the 787 Dreamliner builds on our long-standing partnership and signifies the airline’s commitment to operate a modern, efficient and flexible fleet,” Brad McMullen, senior vice-president of commercial sales and marketing at Boeing.

Boeing did not provide a value for the deal. At list prices, the order would be worth $13.16 billion (476 billion baht), but customers usually get a discount on bulk orders.

In keeping with THAI’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, the GEnx engines that will power the planes are known for their cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact, said THAI chief executive officer Chai Eamsiri.

THAI said earlier that the addition of the planes to the fleet between 2027 and 2033 would not affect ongoing repayment plans under its debt rehabilitation process.

“The long-term aircraft acquisition plan is crucial for replacing gradually expiring leased and ageing aircraft,” it said.

The recovery in tourism has bolstered business, with the company reporting a fourth straight quarterly profit in November. It plans to exit its rehabilitation plan this year.

The THAI fleet consisted of 70 aircraft at the end of 2023 and will increase to 79 this year, with 90 aircraft projected by 2025, it said.