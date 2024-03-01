Govt targets 150 million passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport

Suvarnabhumi will have a third runway by October, says Srettha

Passengers check the flight status board at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province in February 2024. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government plans to more than double the annual capacity at its main Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan to 150 million passengers, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday.

The country's main airport, which currently handles 60 million passengers, will also add a third runway, allowing the airport to handle 90 flights per hour, up from 60 flights per hour, by October this year, he said at an event announcing the government's plans to upgrade the country's airports.

"Suvarnabhumi will become a top 50 airport by next year," said Mr Srettha, also the finance minister. It is currently ranked 68 in the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Passengers and tourists on social media have complained about airport's long immigration and check-in lines.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin listens to a briefing by an Immigration Bureau officer at Suvarnabhumi airport during a surprise inspection in February 2024. (Photo: @Thavisin X account)

Don Mueang airport in Bangkok will see capacity rise from 30 million to 50 million passengers each year, he said.

The government also plans to upgrade regional airports to support tourism, a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

In the south, Phuket airport will increase capacity to 18 million passengers from 12.5 million annually, including plans to build a new airport, the prime minister said, adding that the northern airport in Chiang Mai will double its annual capacity to 16.5 million by 2029.

"Thailand can become an aviation hub and upgrading airports will be good for the economy," Mr Srettha said.

Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general to the prime minister, said on Thursday that to position Thailand as an aviation hub, the government is set to utilise the capabilities and assets of Thais to develop existing airports and invest in the expansion of new airports.