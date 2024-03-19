Feasibility study ordered for Phayao airport

Boards giving details of the proposed Phayao airport displayed during a public hearing on the proposal in the northern province on April 22, 2023. (Photo: Feasibility study of Phayao airport construction Facebook account)

The cabinet on Tuesday directed the Transport Ministry to make a feasibility study of the construction of an airport in Phayao, bowing to demands by residents of the province for a direct air service.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisn announced the study after the cabinet meeting in the northern province.

The ministry's study would include the airport's commercial viability, he said. An airport would promote tourism and serve the government's policy to make Thailand a regional aviation hub.

He also said the Tourism and Sports Ministry had been directed to set up a tourism office in Phayao by the fourth quarter of his year.

Phayao residents have lobbied the government for their own airport. The nearest airport is in neighbouring Chiang Rai province.

According to Patchaya Jittrapantawee, chairman of Phayao’s Tourism Council, businesses in the province have thrown their support behind the airport project.

On Monday, the prime minister led cabinet members and local leaders to a site in Dok Kham Tai district that had already been selected for the airport.

He said during the visit that the benefits that would come from building an airport in the province had to be assessed, as one of the factors to take into account.

The proposed airport would have a 2.5 kilometre runway and two taxiways. The terminal design was expected to incorporate local Lanna arts, displaying the province’s identity, according to a report on the project.

It is projected to be fully operational in 2034 and handle up to 78,000 passengers on average per year until 2037, when it would jump to 94,000 per year.

The proposed airport would be under the supervision of the Department of Airports.



