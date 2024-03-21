Labour minister backs legal casinos

Phiphat favours one casino complex for each of the country's five regions

Gambling chips worth about 50 million baht are seized following a raid on a large casino in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi on Tuesday night in which 300 gamblers were arrested. Supporters of legalised casinos believe they would provide a safe and regulated environment and lead to the end of underground operations. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration)

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has come out in support of legalising casinos in Thailand, saying it would stimulate the economy and create at least 50,000 jobs across five regions.

The Pheu Thai-led government is considering establishing casinos and entertainment complexes, after a House committee recently completed a study of the issue.

“Legalising activities such as gambling in casinos will create more benefits for the economy,” Mr Phiphat said on Thursday.

He said developing a casino could be likened to establishing a new city, as they both attract people and create jobs.

At least 10,000 positions would be required for one casino, and their wages might exceed the minimum, said Mr Phiphat.

He proposes locating casinos in secondary provinces across all five regions of the country. Five casinos would create a minimum of 50,000 jobs.

The chosen cities should have other tourist attractions and the potential to accommodate a large number of visitors, said the minister. They also must have supporting infrastructure and transport, such as airports and train stations. Potential locations include Songkhla and Chiang Rai.

“Having casinos will not only lure foreign tourists, but local tourists won’t have to travel abroad to engage in such activities,” said Mr Phiphat, who served as tourism and sports minister in the previous government.

However, he said strict screening rules and enforcement should be imposed to vet domestic visitors. Employment and income status must be checked to ensure the person can afford to gamble.

While the tourism industry is making a healthy recovery this year, with some forecasters saying arrivals could reach 40 million, many operators are worried about labour shortages in the sector.

Mr Phiphat acknowledged their concerns and said the Department of Employment has been addressing the issue with short-term measures.

The department has organised a recruitment programme to match workers and employers in different provinces. It is also working with educational institutions to recruit students for part-time positions.

In the long run, it aims to create a learning ecosystem where workers can access training and upskilling programmes regularly.

Mr Phiphat also said his ministry was looking to help Thais who want to work abroad. Labour exports have been affected this year by the Israel-Hamas conflict and the suspension of visas for berry-pickers in Finland.

He said the ministry would focus on sending workers to other countries such as Japan, South Korea and Australia.

It will also educate people about overseas work and raise their awareness about job scams that could lead to human trafficking.