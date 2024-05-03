Srettha plays down industry chief's resignation

Department of Industrial Works director-general Jullapong Thaveesri talks to board members of the Federation of Thai Industries at the department on Wednesday. (Photo: Industry Work Department Facebook account)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has downplayed the decision by Jullapong Thaveesri to resign as head of the Department of Industrial Works amid mounting pressure following a series of incidents involving hazardous materials, which have drawn criticism from the government leader.

The prime minister said on Friday he was prioritising efforts to resolve the problems over other issues, after he ordered Mr Jullapong to promptly find solutions to the incidents. Mr Srettha also acknowledged that his direct criticism of Mr Jullapong during a visit to a factory in Rayong province may have influenced the official's decision to consider resignation.

The prime minister visited the site of a chemical waste warehouse owned by Win Process Co in Ban Khai district of the eastern province on Saturday, following the blaze on April 22. He publicly lambasted Mr Jullapong in public, saying the official was too slow to respond and help those affected, as he arrived at the scene four days later.

"Why didn't you come earlier?" the prime minister said on a microphone. "I think this is not right."

The department as also faced criticism after cadmium was discovered at factories in Bangkok, Chon Buri and Samut Sakhon provinces, and another chemical blaze occurred at a warehouse in Phachi district in Ayutthaya province.

Mr Jullapong announced his resignation during a meeting of the House committee on industry on Wednesday, where he was asked to explain the fire in Rayong and the illegal transport of cadmium from Tak to the capital and two other provinces.

The official reportedly tendered the resignation on Monday, two days before appearing in Parliament.

On Wednesday, Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaiku asked Nattapol Rangsitpol, the permanent secretary for industry, to verify Mr Jullapong's resignation. The minister also criticised him for failing to inform her if the resignation was indeed true, according to Matichon Online.

Board members of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Thursday met with Mr Jullapong to offer him moral support.

Mr Jullapong said he decided to step down to pave the way for a new official to succeed him, to salvage the Industry Ministry, as his performance did not meet the expectations of his supervisors. He denied being pressured to resign.

Mr Jullapong has five months left before retirement at the end of September.