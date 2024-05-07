Intellectual property chief named to top Commerce post

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, 58, has headed the Intellectual Property and Business Development departments at the commerce ministry. (Photo: Ministry of Commerce)

The cabinet has approved the appointment of Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, as the new permanent secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, replacing the late Keerati Rushchano.

The cabinet agreed on Tuesdsay to the choice proposed by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as the ministry needed a new top bureaucrat following the sudden passing of Keerati.

The appointment will become official after royal endorsement.

Mr Vuttikrai, 58, has two years to serve before retirement. He has also served previously as the director-general of the Department of Business Development at the ministry.

Keerati died on April 19 at the age of 56.