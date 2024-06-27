TAT upgrades 2024 target for Indian market to 2.3-2.4m

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the number of Indian arrivals this year should exceed the record set in 2019 when Thailand welcomed 1.9 million Indian tourists. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revised the target for the Indian market up to 2.3-2.4 million this year, mainly driven by the visa-free policy.

Thailand granted 60-day visa-free stays to Indian nationals, part of a visa waiver programme for citizens of 93 countries that lasts until November 2024.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the number of Indian arrivals should exceed 1 million by the end of this month, almost reaching half of the original target of 2.08 million set for this year.

The agency raised the target for the Indian market to 2.3-2.4 million arrivals as it has the potential to help the government meet its ambitious goal of attracting 36.7 million tourists generating 3.5 trillion baht in revenue this year, thanks to consistent flows during the low season.

Arrivals from India this year ought to reach a new high, exceeding the 1.9 million Indians welcomed in 2019, she said.

There is speculation among tourism operators that the Indian government might consider exempting visa requirements for Thai tourists, too, but Ms Thapanee said this information has not been confirmed.

In principle, two-way visa-free travel would accelerate travel demand in both nations, she said.

Thais can apply for an e-visa to visit India for up to one month.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said earlier this year that the government would continue negotiating with the Indian government in pursuit of a reciprocal permanent visa-free scheme, following a successful cooperation with the Chinese government.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and South Pacific at the TAT, said the agency would host a roadshow in four second-tier cities in India in August, namely Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bangalore and Ahmedabad, in an effort to reach prospective tourists.

Mr Chattan said the TAT's New Delhi office would target more small families and groups of friends to enjoy recreational activities in Thailand.

Average spending among Indian tourists tallied 40,000 baht per trip this year, up from 38,000 baht in 2023.

Compared to the level recorded prior to the pandemic, flights between Thailand and India have now recovered by 80%, he said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand earlier pledged to increase the number of seats by 7,000 per week between Thailand and India, starting from November.

According to the Airlines Association of Thailand, of which Thai Airways International is not a member, the seat quotas of Thailand-India routes among airlines in Thailand were almost completely dominated by the national flag carrier, as other airlines are not able to seize a significant share.

Suksit Suvunditkul, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said Indian tourists have been among the top three markets for Phuket with consistent flows arriving throughout the year.

Tourists from this market have various reasons for visiting Thailand including meeting or incentive groups, wedding groups as well as leisure family tourists.