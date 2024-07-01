Southern Land Bridge to partially open in 6 years: minister

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, second from right, inspects a construction site for the land bridge project in Ranong in January. Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, right, accompanied him on the trip. (Photo: Government House)

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the first of three phases of the 1-trillion-baht southern Land Bridge project will start operations in 2030.

Mr Suriya said on Monday that officials concerned were adjusting the details of the project in accordance with feedback from potential investors and local people, and the adjustment process should be concluded in the third quarter this year.

He expected the design and environmental impact assessment of ports under the Land Bridge project will be finished by the end of this year and the design of railway tracks and an inter-city motorway along the Land Bridge will be completed next year.

The government would select a contractor in the third quarter of next year and sign the contract in early 2026, he said.

According to Mr Suriya, the construction will be divided into three phases. The construction of the first phase will start in 2026 and its service will commence in late 2030.

The second phase will start construction in 2031 and be completed in late 2034, while the construction of the third phase will begin in 2035 and be completed in late 2036.

The Land Bridge project will link the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. It includes a 330.81-billion-baht port in Ranong province facing the Andaman Sea and a 305.67-billion-baht port in Chumphon facing the Gulf of Thailand, as well as the inter-city motorway and railway tracks altogether costing 358.52 billion baht.

Mr Suriya said the financial internal rate of return of the project was 8.62% and the project should break even in the 24th year of operations.

The project would boost the gross domestic product of the country and create 280,000 jobs in Chumphon and Ranong, the transport minister said.