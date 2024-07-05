Samui looks to high season for growth

Mr Ratchaporn says the full moon party celebrated monthly on Koh Phangan expects more than 50,000 visitors per event during the high season.

As the high season approaches for the Gulf of Thailand, tourism operators in Samui are projecting growth driven by European visitors, while urging extended operating hours for the airport to add 20 more daily flights, which would increase the number of tourists by 10-20%.

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said the island expects a full recovery during the high season, attributed to the full resumption of flights at Samui airport.

He said the top source markets include Germany, the UK, France and Australia, while foreign tourists are staying longer as the visa extension of up to 60 days was passed for 93 countries.

With additional flights to nearby Surat Thani airport as well as ferry services, Mr Ratchaporn estimated the hotel occupancy rate would reach 80-90% in July and August, which is the peak time for the Gulf of Thailand.

He said the full moon party celebrated every month at Koh Phangan also expects more than 50,000 visitors per event during the high season.

The Pride Nation Samui International festival last month helped promote the island before entering the peak season, said Mr Ratchaporn.

He said the 30,000 rooms on the island might be sufficient to accommodate the influx of tourists, but transport infrastructure cannot handle growing demand, especially the limited capacity of the airport as well as boat supplies.

Samui airport is capable of serving around 50 flights per day, operating between 7am and 10pm.

At the end of July, the airport is scheduled to conduct a public hearing with locals and stakeholders on extending operating hours for 30 minutes or an hour in the early morning and late night, said Mr Ratchaporn.

According to a study, the airport could serve 73 daily flights, adding 2,000 daily tourists to the island.

He said travellers to Samui would increase by 10-20% from the 3.4 million recorded last year.

There are three ferry operators who own 10 boats each, and these companies are ramping up their fleets to capture the higher demand, said Mr Ratchaporn.

With the government considering lifting the ban on alcohol sales from 2pm-5pm, he said easing the rule would increase tourist expenditures.

The government should also limit drinking within private areas and strictly enforce the law to ensure road safety and prevent crimes, said Mr Ratchaporn.

He said after bars and entertainment venues were allowed to open until 4am, both the public and private sector showed they are able to take care of safety issues, he said.