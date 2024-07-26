SAT-1 terminal's lounges at Suvarnabhumi drawing few passengers

Travellers walked to the immigration section after their flight from Narita airport in Tokyo arrived at Satellite 1 terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 28, 2023. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Airport lounges and day rooms at the new satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport remain quiet due to lack of international flights despite having been open for almost a year, according to Miracle Group, an operator of airport lounges and hotels.

Aswin Ingkakul, chairman of Miracle Group, said large international carriers have not operated from SAT-1 terminal as anticipated, leaving mostly low-cost airlines which operate nighttime flights.

The new terminal has been open since September last year, raising the annual passenger capacity to 60 million from 45 million, according to Airports of Thailand (AOT).

Miracle Group invested over 150 million baht in the facility, which covers 3,000 square metres, opening first class and business class lounges, along with a plan to launch a 35-room transit hotel at SAT-1 terminal at the same time.

As the lounges target passengers departing or transiting international flights, both lounges have recorded as few as three to five visitors on some days, while the terminal atmosphere was also quiet during the day, said Mr Aswin.

As SAT-1 allows only passengers boarding flights at the terminal, and those seeking to return to the main terminal have to go through departure immigration again, this poses an obstacle for its business operation, he said.

Due to the lack of traffic volume, the plan to open the transit hotel has been delayed. Miracle Group already submitted a letter to AOT seeking to waive any fees for the hotel, such as rental fees, until the situation improves.

Mr Aswin said the airport should urgently accommodate flights from large flag carriers, such as those in the Middle East, to operate at SAT-1.

Apart from these projects, the company has another 13 Miracle lounges, a 33-room transit hotel and a food court at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Earlier this month, it launched a new day room service called Prime Sleep and Cafe by Miracle with 25 rooms, with an investment of 30 million baht, connecting gate 8 of Suvarnabhumi airport.

The accommodation targets passengers on early morning flights, as well as airline crews.

It provides a coffee shop, as well as a private bathroom within the room, starting from 1,400 baht per two-hour booking.

Mr Aswin said AOT invited him to discuss further investment in remaining areas of SAT-1, but currently he has no plan to touch on the new project.

Meanwhile, at Don Mueang airport, home to another three lounges and two sleep boxes, services at the domestic terminal were moderate, compared to the stagnant situation at the international terminal.

Since Thai AirAsia X will relocate all flights to Don Mueang in October, this will boost the traffic with more international flight customers, he said.