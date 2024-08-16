Thai industrial sentiment rises for first time in 4 months

Vehicles along a road in the Chinatown district of Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Aug 7, 2024. Tourism is one of Thailand’s key industries accounting for about 20% of total jobs and making up roughly 12% of the nation’s $500 billion economy. (Bloomberg photo)

Bangkok - Thailand's industrial sentiment index rose for the first time in four months in July due to higher domestic demand, budget spending and tourism, the Federation of Thai Industries(FTI) said on Friday.

The FTI said its industrial sentiment index increased to 89.3 in July from 87.2 in June.

However, business operators were concerned about global economic uncertainty and the domestic political situation, the group said in a statement.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was nominated to become Thailand's prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Friday by the Pheu Thai party.

The vote comes days after a court verdict dismissed former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office.

Political turbulence is threatening the struggling economy which grew just 1.5% in the first quarter of 2024 from a year earlier, lagging regional peers.

The economy has been underpinned by the tourism sector, which saw 21.8 million foreign tourists since the start of 2024 to Aug. 11, up 33% from a year earlier, tourism ministry data shows.