SET turns the corner as political issues dissipate

Listen to this article

August was a special time for the Thai market. At the beginning of the month, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index was at 1,320.86 points as uncertainty prevailed and the market mood was quite dull. The ethics case involving former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was a major overhang for the SET.

The market doesn't like uncertainty. In the lead-up to the court ruling, the index fell further to 1,297.79 points.

When Mr Srettha was found guilty and told to leave office immediately, the SET plunged almost 20 points before clawing back some of those losses.

Yet the Pheu Thai Party picking Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be the country's 31st prime minister revived the market, with a new cabinet being assembled more quickly than expected.

With the major political issues resolved, the SET embarked on an uptrend, ending August at 1,359.07 points, up 66.38 points or 5.1% from Aug 14 when Mr Srettha was removed.

Average turnover for August was 44.8 billion baht, up 22% from July.

The SET has continued to climb in early September, adding another 72.06 points. The market has been testing 1,430 points and is positive for the year-to-date (up 1%) for the first time in 2024. Daily turnover has peaked at an impressive 107 billion baht.

Foreign investors, who had been net sellers since Aug 15, turned into net buyers after the new cabinet was set up in early September. With foreign investors leading the way, the SET is now a bull market, with heavy inflows in the banking and food sectors.

Market sentiment was positively influenced by other factors, including the announcement of a new Vayupak Fund. The Finance Ministry said Vayupak Fund 1 will seek to raise up to 150 billion baht, bringing the total net asset value of the Vayupak Funds to 450 billion.

The proceeds are to be used to purchase stocks, and thus the fund will create significant demand in the Thai market.

Another factor is the long-awaited digital wallet stimulus. The government announced the first payments will go to the poor and disabled starting on Sept 25, totalling around 14 million people, disbursed as cash.

However, handouts to another 30 million people are not expected to take place until the next calendar year.

Finally, the new cabinet already passed the fiscal budget for 2025, meaning disbursement can start on time in October, further improving economic activity. The budget includes funds for the second phase of digital wallet payments to 30 million people.

The confluence of these factors bodes well for market sentiment going into the year-end. Our year-end SET target remains at 1,500 points.

SEPTEMBER PICKS

With the fund inflows, our investment theme leans towards large-cap stocks that should be the target of foreign and local institutions. Our picks this month include Airports of Thailand (AOT), Advanced Info Service (ADVANC), Berli Jucker (BJC) and Ch. Karnchang (CK).