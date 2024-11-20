EVA Air and TAT strengthen partnership for tourism growth

EVA Air celebrates revenue success and renews its strategic partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to enhance tourism experiences and attract global travellers.

EVA Air, the Taiwan-based airline and Star Alliance member, has achieved remarkable success in 2024 with innovative strategies aimed at revitalising the aviation industry. These efforts come as the world transitions to the "new normal," reshaping consumer behaviour and driving the airline industry to adapt to post-pandemic trends.

For the first three quarters of 2024, EVA Air reported revenue of NT$164.4 billion, a 12% year-on-year growth. By the end of the year, inbound passengers flying with EVA Air are projected to exceed 1 million, significantly boosting Thailand's tourism recovery.

Albert Liao, Executive Vice President of EVA Air, attributed the success to the airline’s efficient inventory and revenue management systems, which have optimised costs while maintaining high-quality food and service standards. "We focus on popular global destinations to maximise passenger numbers per trip and balance operational costs. Thailand continues to be a key market, attracting travellers across generations with its diverse offerings, including food, shopping, natural attractions, and eco-tourism, which are especially appealing to Taiwanese travellers."

Renewed Partnership with TAT

Building on this success, EVA Air has renewed its partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to extend their collaboration for another four years. This partnership aims to strengthen Thailand’s position as a must-visit destination by implementing strategic initiatives such as:

Joint Marketing Campaigns : Targeted advertising to attract travellers from key markets.

Targeted advertising to attract travellers from key markets. FAM Trips : Organised experiences for media, influencers, and travel agents to promote Thailand.

Organised experiences for media, influencers, and travel agents to promote Thailand. Promotional Packages : Attractive travel deals and incentives in collaboration with tour operators.

Attractive travel deals and incentives in collaboration with tour operators. Exhibitor Participation: Enhanced visibility through participation in tradeshows and roadshows.

Albert Liao added, "The lifestyles of Taiwanese and Thai people share similarities, and Thailand’s digital transformation has opened new chapters for food lovers and shoppers to explore unique flavours and cultures. The rising influencer culture has also contributed to Thailand's global appeal, with increased passive income from international digital nomads."

Expanding Connectivity

EVA Air continues to support tourism through its extensive flight network. Its short-haul routes include 28 weekly flights between Bangkok and Taipei, daily flights between Taipei and Chiang Mai, and onward connections from Bangkok to Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Macau. For long-haul routes, EVA Air operates 87 weekly flights via Taipei to North American destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, as well as direct flights from Bangkok to London, Vienna, and Amsterdam. To meet growing demand, four additional flights will be added to the Bangkok-Taipei route between 15 January and 29 March 2025, increasing the frequency to 32 weekly flights.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, EVA Air plans to expand its corporate fleet and cargo services, alongside launching new campaigns targeted at business travellers. "Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering as we strive to meet the demands of all traveller groups," Liao concluded.