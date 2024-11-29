Improved rice demand lifts export rates in Thailand, India

Thai rates rise to highest level in over month, as Vietnam rates unchanged

Rice cooked in a rice cooker. (File photo: Thailand's Ministry of Commerce)

BENGALURU — Prices of parboiled rice exported from top hub India gained, after holding steady for three straight weeks, supported by improved demand this week, while the delivery of shipments and demand from regular customers drove Thai rates to their highest in one month.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety <RI-INBKN5-P1> was quoted at $445-$453 per tonne this week, its highest level since Oct 24, up from US$440 to $447 quoted for most of the month.

Indian 5% broken white rice was quoted at $450 to $458 per tonne this week, increasing from last week's $445 to $452.

"Demand is improving as buyers realise that prices are unlikely to fall further. They have begun placing orders," said a Kolkata-based exporter.

Last month, India scrapped the export tax on parboiled rice and removed the floor price of $490 a metric tonne for the export of non-basmati white rice to boost exports.

Meanwhile, Thailand's 5% broken rice <RI-THBKN5-P1> rose slightly to $510 per tonne, matching the level last seen in the week of Oct 25, from $500 quoted last week after shipments were delivered and on active demand from regular customers, traders said.

Prices could go up a bit more, but markets will become more competitive after India resumes more exports, a Bangkok-based trader said.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice <RI-VNBKN5-P1> was offered at $520 per metric tonne on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Traders are, however, offering lower prices, ranging from $500 to $510 per tonne.

"Sales are slow as both buyers and sellers are not happy with the current prices," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Vietnam's National Assembly this week approved changes to the Value Added Tax (VAT) law that will impose a tax rate of 5% on fertilisers from July next year, a move that traders said would make domestic rice less competitive in the international market.