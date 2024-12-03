Exports seen up 4% this year, rice exports up 16.6%

Listen to this article

A ship carrying containers sails along the Chao Phraya River near the Bangkok Port in Bangkok, Thailand. (File photo: Bloomberg)

Thailand's exports are expected to rise 4% this year, up from a previous forecast of 2% growth, and to increase 1% to 3% in 2025, the Thai National Shippers' Council reported on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of the economy, jumped 14.6% in October from a year earlier and increased an annual 4.9% in the first 10 months of 2024.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Monday that Thai border and cross-border trade rose by 6.18% to reach 1.51 trillion baht in the first 10 months this year.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Thai rice exports were at 9.27 million metric tonnes in the first 11 months of 2024, up 16.6% from a year earlier.

Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter after India, could see a drop in rice shipments in 2025 after India resumed its rice exports, according to the ministry.