Move to employ foreign pilots riles Thai pilots

The domestic aviation industry is thriving, with the cabinet yesterday approving foreign pilots flying domestic routes temporarily to address the pilot shortage, while the Thai Pilots Association is preparing to submit a petition to restrain this amendment.

Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, president of the Thai Pilots Association, said the statement from the government citing a pilot shortage totally missed the point as there are a large number of unemployed pilots in the country.

Within this week, the association plans to express its objection by submitting the petition to both the Labour Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

"Not only for this year, but we're concerned that during the next high season, the government might consistently allow foreign pilots to fly domestic flights, which would eventually affect local pilots in the long run," he said.

Yesterday Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, said the tourism boom has led to a shortage of commercial pilots.

The cabinet recognised the need for more pilots and approved a temporary measure yesterday allowing foreign pilots to fly on domestic routes. However, strict licence inspections and safety standards must be enforced to ensure compliance with all safety requirements.

Mr Karom said the cabinet meeting approved a proposal from the Labour Ministry to allow foreign pilots to operate flights within Thailand, citing a ministry explanation that tourism promotion is an urgent government policy, leading to increased demand for air travel.

However, airlines lack sufficient aircraft and pilots to accommodate the growing number of passengers. As a result, airlines are addressing the issue by temporarily leasing aircraft along with crew members, including foreign pilots, to operate domestic flights.

The airlines were granted permission to lease aircraft along with crew, including pilots.