Tourism trade needs additional attractions

Tourists in traditional Thai dresses head towards Wat Arun Ratchawararam, along Soi Arun Amarin 12 in Bangkok Yai district on Dec 10. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

With Japan's popularity surpassing Thailand due to its weak currency and readiness to accommodate independent tourists, tourism operators are urging the Thai government to focus on adding new attractions and drive supply quality to draw 40 million tourists.

During the first 11 months, Japan welcomed over 33.3 million foreign visitors, breaking the record of 31.8 million in 2019, despite measures to curb overtourism, while 32 million tourists visited Thailand during the same period.

Japan expects to record 35 million tourists this year, around the same level as Thailand, although it was nearly 10 million tourists behind the 40 million Thailand attracted in 2019.

Adith Chairattananon, honorary secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said both major and second-tier cities in Japan are better equipped to accommodate independent tourists who currently dominate the tourism sector, including rail connectivity, safety, cleanliness and attractions.

He said Thai outbound tourists to Japan surged to 1.3 million in 2019, up from roughly 400,000 before Japan waived the visa requirement for Thais, and there is still an opportunity to reach 2 million over the coming years.

Japan is also a prime destination for Chinese tourists, even though they still have to apply for a visa to visit.

If the visa requirement for Chinese citizens was lifted in the future, it would impact the position of Thailand as the most visited destination among Chinese tourists besides Macau and Hong Kong, said Mr Adith.

He said Japan's tourism marketing has been driven collaboratively in the same direction, from the national government to local authorities.

Many of its provincial tourism organisations actively participate in overseas travel fairs, such as the Thai International Travel Fair hosted by the Thai Travel Agents Association.

Mr Adith said although Thailand has strengths in terms of its natural attractions, warm hospitality and culture, many foreign tour operators note that Thailand lacks new selling points to attract visitors.

He said Thailand still has room to develop new attractions and transportation to meet international standards, as well as more creative methods to draw tourists.

For instance, the phenomenal popularity of the Black Myth: Wukong online game in China encouraged domestic tourists to visit places represented in the game, to collect items that could then be used in the game.

La-iad Bungsrithong, a board advisor of the Thai Hotels Association, said that with the increase in competitors, foreign tourists didn't place Chiang Mai or Thailand as their first priority on their wishlists.

She said Chiang Mai is unique in terms of the local lifestyle and nature, but it lacks the initiative to develop and add value to those products.

At present, tourism operators in the province are focusing on elevating its flagship events, such as the Flower Festival in February and Loy Krathong in November along with upgrading the facilities.