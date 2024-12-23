Malaysia Airlines grounds new Airbus days after first flight, Business Times says

The first Airbus A330neo of Malaysia Airlines arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Toulouse, France, on Nov 29, 2024. (Photo: @MAS X account)

Malaysia Airlines has grounded its new Airbus A330neo plane within days of its maiden flight due to technical issues, the Business Times reported on Sunday.

The aircraft suffered a series of technical issues since its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Dec 19, according to the report. Malaysia’s national carrier received the A330neo on Nov 29, and has an orderbook for another 19 of the same planes.

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Officer Izham Ismail told the local newspaper that the airline identified three technical issues that were due to the quality of factory production and delivery level. The aircraft is grounded for 48 hours.

“We need Airbus and Rolls-Royce to investigate the root cause of these issues on the brand-new aircraft,” Izham was quoted as saying. “This happening to a brand-new aircraft is not acceptable. To me, it’s embarrassing.”

An Airbus spokesperson told the Business Times that it’s ready to support Malaysia Airlines with the technical issues around their new aircraft. A Rolls-Royce spokesperson said an initial troubleshoot on the A330neo has identified a faulty electrical component and replacement of the part is in progress.

Malaysia Airlines had already faced a string of operational setbacks this year due to delayed plane deliveries and staff shortages that forced it to slash capacity by 20%.