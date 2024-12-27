Newsmakers of the year: Events that shaped the landscape

As 2025 beckons, Thailand reflects on an eventful 2024, marked by significant twists and turns that reshaped its political and social landscape. One of the most significant developments this year was the removal of Srettha Thavisin, Thailand's 30th prime minister, from office by the Constitutional Court on Aug 14. The court ruled he violated constitutional ethics by appointing a former convict to his cabinet. The ruling came just one week after the court dissolved the progressive Move Forward Party, further unsettling the nation's political stability.

In the wake of Mr Srettha's dismissal, the ruling Pheu Thai Party faced the challenge of selecting a new leader. Ultimately, they nominated Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party. Her nomination was approved by parliament, and she was sworn in as prime minister on Aug 18.Nevertheless, Mr Srettha's removal and the transition to a new administration have introduced uncertainty regarding the future of key economic policies, including the digital wallet initiative aimed at stimulating spending and job creation.

This political turmoil poses risks to foreign investment and may hinder ongoing efforts to support economic recovery. Bangkok Post has identified several of the most significant events in 2024, including these impactful moments.

