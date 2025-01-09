Sector banks on sustainable travel trend

Listen to this article

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the tourism subcommittee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, speaks at the "Thailand Marketing Day 2025" seminar. (photo credit : Molpasorn Shoowong)

The tourism sector needs to capture rising sustainable travel demand to make Thailand a top destination by utilising more green practices and wellness programmes, while luring tourists to newer local destinations, according to the tourism soft power subcommittee.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the tourism subcommittee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, said the tourism supply chain and government face market pressure to quickly adopt sustainable standards and policies to stay competitive.

More independent tourists, corporate travellers and the Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sector are demanding green and sustainable standards from hotels and attractions, she said.

Some online travel agents have started to provide sustainable badges for hotels to highlight that they have a certain level of environmental commitment, said Mrs Marisa.

The EU also issued a corporate sustainability due diligence directive, requiring large companies to conduct environmental and human rights standards in their operations and partner businesses.

Speaking at the "Thailand Marketing Day 2025: The Next Marketing Battle" seminar yesterday, Mrs Marisa said Thailand must adapt to this trend and become a top sustainable tourism destination.

This year, the subcommittee is hoping to become a middleman to engage both the private and public sectors to jointly draw up a key tourism agenda, she said.

The panel wants to promote rail tourism as a new opportunity for low-carbon travel.

The subcommittee also aims to attract more hotels to apply for sustainable and green standards, as less than 10% of licensed hotels have such certifications.

Hoteliers must adopt a holistic approach to engage their employees to practice sustainability, said Mrs Marisa.

Numerous unlicensed accommodations are not committed to these practices and do not have the funds to improve their services, she said.

"Achieving green and sustainable standards may not help fully boost tourism revenue, but it creates confidence for tourists, making Thailand a preferable world-class destination," said Mrs Marisa.

Phuket will also host the 2026 GSTC Conference, emphasising Thailand as a sustainable destination.

Moreover, the subcommittee will also drive wellness tourism development aligned with the rising global wellness trend.

Bolstering tourism in second-tier cities is also crucial to help reduce overtourism in some areas, and distribute wealth to local communities.

Mrs Marisa said the tourism sector should perform better than last year.

Even with the stagnant Chinese market, Thai tourism has already seen growth from other markets, such as Eastern Europe and the Middle East.